Celtic player in cup win

Hamish Inglis (back row, fourth from left) and his Riverina Rhinos teammates after winning the Under 18 NPL title on Saturday. PICTURE: Supplied Hamish Inglis (back row, fourth from left) and his Riverina Rhinos teammates after winning the Under 18 NPL title on Saturday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

Local soccer young gun Hamish Inglis has added another piece of silverware to his collection after helping the Riverina Rhinos to the Under 18 NPL Capital title over the weekend.

The Rhinos finished second on the ladder but lost the qualifying final to Belconnen United, forcing them to face Gungahlin in the preliminary final which they won 2-1 which set up a rematch with Belconnen in the grand final.

Riverina were able to reverse the qualifying final result to take a 1-0 victory to claim the title.

