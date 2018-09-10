Let the finals begin
Monday, 10th September, 2018
By Tyler Hannigan
Broken Hill soccer’s regular season is done and dusted following round 15 yesterday with St Joes taking winning form into the finals.
St Joes faced an understrength Celtic outfit in the first A Grade match of the day and handled them without much trouble.
Celtic were without a number of first choice players including Hamish Inglis, Dave Hassard, Anthony Berg and Greg Ross either through injury or other commitments. Their job was made even tougher as veteran Jamie Passlow was forced from the field early with injury, leaving the Cougars with only 10 men.
