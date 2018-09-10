Let the finals begin

St Joes’ David O’Mally tries to get around Celtic’s Ross Casey. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan St Joes’ David O’Mally tries to get around Celtic’s Ross Casey. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill soccer’s regular season is done and dusted following round 15 yesterday with St Joes taking winning form into the finals.

St Joes faced an understrength Celtic outfit in the first A Grade match of the day and handled them without much trouble.

Celtic were without a number of first choice players including Hamish Inglis, Dave Hassard, Anthony Berg and Greg Ross either through injury or other commitments. Their job was made even tougher as veteran Jamie Passlow was forced from the field early with injury, leaving the Cougars with only 10 men.

