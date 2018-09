North Mine anniversary a time to reminisce

Buster McLennan (left) and Dean Fletcher are helping to organise this year’s 25th North Mine anniversary. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Buster McLennan (left) and Dean Fletcher are helping to organise this year’s 25th North Mine anniversary. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The North Mine annual reunion is on next month, with some urging their past workmates to be sure to get a ticket for the special 25th anniversary of the mine’s closure.

Originally a miners-only event, recent catch ups have included many of the women who worked on the mine which was shut down in 1993.

Former employees Buster McLennan and Dean Fletcher are asking all their old mates to get their tickets as soon as possible.

