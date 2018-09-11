Christine’s special show for the kids

Christine Anu got students involved in learning her language and island culture. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After headlining the Saturday night stretch of the Broken Heel Festival, Christine Anu held a gave a special performance for Aboriginal girls yesterday morning at the Regional Art Gallery.

“I’ve been doing this particular show, touring to the schools, since February,” Ms Anu said. “I’ve been all over the length and breadth of Australia with this show.

“It gets a positive response from the kids, so it’s wonderful.”

