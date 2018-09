Heel tops, lakes not

Penny Sharpe Penny Sharpe

By Emily Roberts

The NSW Opposition will be looking at what policies they can put in place to protect the Menindee Lakes system, after a visit from the Shadow Environment Minister.

NSW Labor MP Penny Sharpe was in the city over the weekend to speak with locals about tourism, the lakes and water.

Ms Sharpe is also the Shadow Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events.

Please log in to read the whole article.