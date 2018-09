Intrepid team touches down

RFDS pilot Conrado Ciarliero, engineer Nick Mann and pilot Cameron Gibbs. PICTURE: Myles Burt RFDS pilot Conrado Ciarliero, engineer Nick Mann and pilot Cameron Gibbs. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has welcomed the first of its new Beechcraft Kingair 350 after a 12-day journey from the other side of the world.

The three-man crew took off from Wichita, USA for the flight through Canada, Iceland, England, Switzerland, Greece, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Singapore.

It then stopped off in Broome before arriving at the local RFDS base on Sunday.

