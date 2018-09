Top turf man in town

Renowned curator Graeme Logan is in Broken Hill to show Council's parks and garden staff some tips and tricks for the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Supplied

City Council’s parks and gardens crew are set to learn from the best with a visit from a renowned curator.

The South has long boasted that the Alma Oval has the best playing surface in Broken Hill and their claim will soon be given further weight when Graeme Logan gets to work on it.

Mr Logan is one of the most respected groundsmen in Australia, and is currently in charge of preparing the surface of Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

