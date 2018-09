Bulldogs bounty

North Football Club’s (from left) Bryan Spangler, Karen Spangler, Justin Hoskins, John Barlow, Brendon Martin and Ethan Thomas, with local MP Kevin Humphries and Nationals Barwon candidate Andrew Schier. PICTURE: Callum Marshall North Football Club’s (from left) Bryan Spangler, Karen Spangler, Justin Hoskins, John Barlow, Brendon Martin and Ethan Thomas, with local MP Kevin Humphries and Nationals Barwon candidate Andrew Schier. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The North Football Club will undertake major upgrades thanks to a $100,000 grant.

It was announced yesterday that the football club received the funding from the NSW Government as part of the ClubGrants Infrastructure program.

The money will be used to construct a new commercial kitchen, flooring, disability amenities, an outdoor cooking area and restore the function centre.

