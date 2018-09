Musos’ gift helps women and children

(From left) Musicians Club President Kim Evans, Manager,Michael Boland and coordinator of Staying Home, Leaving Violence, Fiona Camilleri. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson (From left) Musicians Club President Kim Evans, Manager,Michael Boland and coordinator of Staying Home, Leaving Violence, Fiona Camilleri. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

A donation of $20,000 has been made towards tackling domestic violence in the city.

The Musicians Club gave the money to Staying Home, Leaving Violence which the has been supporting for more than four years.

“It is such an important organisation in the community that helps people in the darkest times and darkest hours and I couldn’t see a better cause to help out,” said club manager, Michael Boland said.

