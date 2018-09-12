Public schools ‘robbed’ of funds

Teachers at the North Public School met with Maureen Clark (front right) and Brett Bertalli to support the Fair Funding Now campaign. PICTURE: Myles Burt Teachers at the North Public School met with Maureen Clark (front right) and Brett Bertalli to support the Fair Funding Now campaign. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Public schools will get a fraction of the money they were meant to receive from the Federal Government in a move described by teachers as not only unfair but illegal.

Barrier Teachers Association president Maureen Clark said the crucial Gonski funding was overturned by the Federal Government, even though it had already been legislated.

“To my mind surely that must be illegal because the funding was legislated and has now been changed to our detriment,” said Mrs Clark.

