Young stars to hit stage for farmers

Abbie Kelly (left), Kalyce Pressler and April Hicks are among the performers taking the stage to raise money for farmers suffering from the drought. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Abbie Kelly (left), Kalyce Pressler and April Hicks are among the performers taking the stage to raise money for farmers suffering from the drought. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Marilyn Harris and the Expression Glee Ensemble are to present a ‘Concert for Drought Relief’ at Theatre 44.

Joining them in the concert, to be held on Sunday, September 23, is the Silver City Dance Academy which will contribute performances by several troupes of dancers.

The program will feature a number of ensemble songs that Expression has enjoyed singing over the past year or two.

Please log in to read the whole article.