Wentworth Council rejects lakes plan

By Emily Roberts

Wentworth Shire Council says it wants at least 800 gigalitres of water kept in the Menindee Lakes.

The council has also rejected the NSW Government’s plan for pipelines from the Murray River at Wentworth to Pooncarie and Menindee.

Landholders on the Lower Darling recently told the government they did not want the river replaced by pipes either.

