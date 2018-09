Windfarm generates gift

Silverton windfarm construction manager, David Simmonds, with Lifeline CEO, Scott Hammond. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Silverton windfarm construction manager, David Simmonds, with Lifeline CEO, Scott Hammond. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The company building the Silverton windfarm, Catcon, has raised $18,000 for Lifeline Broken Hill’s suicide prevention program.

The money will be used to help the Eclipse Project, a support group for adults who have survived a suicide attempt.

The project will involve two staff from Broken Hill who will be trained in the Eclipse methods and a support group established for the eight-week trial.

