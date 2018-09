Tribunal lifts rates cap

By Emily Roberts

Councils will be able to increase the revenue they can collect from rates by a maximum of 2.7 per cent in 2019-20.

This was announced yesterday by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) and is higher than it has been for a number of years.

The rate peg is determined by IPART each year and it sets the maximum increase to general income NSW councils can collect.

