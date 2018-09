Get set for Pink time

(Back from left) Helen Bates, Sharon Hutton, Julie Garner with (front) Thella Burford and all the different merchandise and goods for Pink October. PICTURE: Emily Roberts (Back from left) Helen Bates, Sharon Hutton, Julie Garner with (front) Thella Burford and all the different merchandise and goods for Pink October. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The ever-popular Pink October is once again set to hit the town and organisers are asking everyone to “paint the town pink”.

The fundraiser started several years ago with pink rosettes and pink t-shirts sold to raise money for the Broken Hill Breast Cancer Support Group, and spokeswoman Sharon Hutton said they had a new order of pink t-shirts in for anyone who would like to buy one.

The volunteers are operating from the former homeware store next to Cafe Kona at the plaza and during next month it will be open Monday to Friday and Saturday mornings.

