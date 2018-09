World War I BDT archive discovered

Pat Borlace at the Silver City Show where she is displaying her find. PICTURE: Myles Burt Pat Borlace at the Silver City Show where she is displaying her find. PICTURE: Myles Burt

A Barrier Daily Truth archive book from the first years of World War One has been found by a local woman doing a spot of spring cleaning.

Pat Borlace said she found it in a green plastic bag while cleaning out her cupboards last week.

Mrs Borlace said she thought it had been in the family since the late 1960s, although it is a mystery how it got there from the BDT Archives Room.

