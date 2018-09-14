Nominate now for Broken Hill Sports Awards

Time is quickly running out for nominations in the first ever Sportsperson of the Year awards to be held later this year.

Held to recognise the best of Broken Hill’s sporting talent, it will take place on November 3 at the Civic Centre and is supported by businesses such as Broken Hill Toyota and Mazda, McDonalds, Helloworld Travel and the Sturt Club.

Six awards will be presented including Junior Sportsperson of the Year (under 18), Senior Sportsperson of the Year (over 60), Junior Team of the Year, Senior Team of the Year, Services to Local Sport and Sportsperson of the Year.

