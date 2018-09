North Football Club best and fairest awards night

Jayden Kelly accepts the North best and fairest award last Friday night. PICTURE: Still Memories Jayden Kelly accepts the North best and fairest award last Friday night. PICTURE: Still Memories

By Tyler Hannigan

Jayden Kelly has capped off another fantastic individual season by taking out North’s best and fairest award.

The win was Kelly’s sixth best and fairest for the Bulldogs and his second in a row. He finished ahead of skipper Codie Howard and fellow North stars Quinton Beavan and Eddie Morgan.

North FC renamed their awards after great past players and servants last season with their League best and fairest now known as the Ray Egan Medal.

