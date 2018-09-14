‘Ice’ scourge demands extra police help

By Emily Roberts

Local police are calling for an increase in targeted officers to deal with one of the worst ice epidemics in NSW.

During the week, the Police Association of NSW released a list of crystal-meth regional hot-spots - of which Broken Hill was one - and is calling for an extra 1185 officers in Police Districts and Commands across the NSW.

The Association also wants an additional 114 police in dedicated units to focus on interrupting the supply of the drug.

