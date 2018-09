City’s best gardens open for your delight

Judy Farquharson in her prize-winning garden. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Judy Farquharson in her prize-winning garden. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

The winners of the Silver City Garden Club 2018 Garden Competition were announced this week and Judy Farquharson did bloomin’ well.

Judy came first in the best entertainment area category, second in best front garden (large) and second in best senior citizen home garden.

On Sunday she will be opening her garden at 317 Knox Street to visitors between 2pm and 4pm.

