Ticket to Griffith

By Emily Roberts

Local flights to Mildura will continue for now after Regional Express announced this week that it had terminated its flights between Mildura and Sydney.

Rex said Mildura Airport had wanted to increase the head tax by 22.5 per cent on all routes.

The company said that the Mildura to Sydney route would end after the last service on October 27.

