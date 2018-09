Kincumber comes down

Demolition work at Kincumber House yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Demolition work at Kincumber House yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Myles Burt

Demolition is underway and the hospital is saying goodbye to the old Kincumber House.

Kincumber House was built in 1889 as part of the original hospital and has been used over the recent decades as a spare Nurses Quarters and most recently as the local Health Services Administration Building.

The demolition is a part of $30 million Broken Hill Health Service Redevelopment by the NSW Government.

