Sun rises again on popular bush track

NSW Roads and Maritime grading the road leading in to the Sundown Trail. PICTURE: Myles Burt NSW Roads and Maritime grading the road leading in to the Sundown Trail. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Sundown Nature Trail is being revived and earthmovers are re-grading the road to it as a part of a wonderful community effort.

The trail starts 10km north of the city on the Tibooburra Road and was created by the Barrier Environment Group in 1983.

Diana Ferry from the ‘25in25 Project’ said she enlisted the help of NSW Roads and Maritime by asking for assistance over the radio.

