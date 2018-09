Laurie’s big donation

Mineral artist Laurie Pace with his donation to the BDT’s Pink October fundraiser. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Mineral artist Laurie Pace with his donation to the BDT’s Pink October fundraiser. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

Local mineral artist Laurie Pace has made a big donation to a BDT fundraiser with the supply of an artwork and $100 to kick start it.

The Barrier Daily Truth will once again be running a Pink October fundraiser with a raffle and cake stall.

The raffle will be of a piece of mineral artwork by Laurie Pace, which he kindly donated.

Please log in to read the whole article.