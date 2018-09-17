Goodwood Station: Just add water

Goodwood’s Louise and Zane Turner stand on one of the many banks they’ve constructed. PICTURE: David Mariuz Goodwood’s Louise and Zane Turner stand on one of the many banks they’ve constructed. PICTURE: David Mariuz

By Myles Burt

Goodwood Station isn’t letting the drought get the better of them as they dig away to restore their local wetlands.

The station near White Cliffs is in the midst of a unique earthmoving project to better utilise water flows by rebuilding the natural wetland.

Station owners Louise and Zane Turner have been installing champagne banks, which have seen much success in South Australia, Western Australia and South Africa.

