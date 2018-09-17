Our high achievers in the semi-finals

Southern Cross Care’s Sharon Williams, Executive Manager of Residential Services, with Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer. Southern Cross Care’s Sharon Williams, Executive Manager of Residential Services, with Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer.

By Emily Ferguson

Southern Cross Care and Anika Molesworth have been announced as semi-finalists in the NSW/ACT Regional Achievement and Community Awards.

Ms Molesworth is in the running for the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award for her work.

The 29-year-old’s career in agriculture and environmental sustainability has taken her around the world from her home at Rupee Station.

